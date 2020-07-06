Buffon breaks Serie A appearances record as Juve move seven points clear



Juventus' Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi shoots a overhead kick during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Torino played behind closed doors on July 4, 2020 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

The 42-year-old goalkeeper passed the previous record of 647 appearances he jointly held with AC Milan great Paolo Maldini as he started the game at the Allianz Stadium.

"Maybe... He definitely won't beat the record for scoring goals, though," coach Maurizio Sarri told Sky Sport Italia when asked if Buffon could still play the 35 games he needs to equal Alessandro Del Piero's overall record total of Juventus appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the scorers, becoming the first Juve player to score 25 Serie A goals in a season in 59 years, as Sarri's men moved further clear of second-placed Lazio, who host in-form AC Milan later on Saturday. "We were a bit chaotic at the start of the second half, but when fatigue set in, that's when our quality emerged," added Sarri.

Buffon, who spent last season at French club Paris Saint-Germain before rejoining Juve this term, signed a one-year contract extension earlier this week.

It was the eighth Serie A appearance this campaign for Buffon, with Polish international Wojciech Szczesny usually the defending champions' number one.









The record comes 25 years after Buffon made his Serie A debut for Parma and 19 years after he first signed for Juventus. The hosts wasted little time in taking the lead as Paulo Dybala put them ahead in the third minute with an excellent individual goal, collecting Juan Cuadrado's pass before jinking past two defenders and firing a left-footed shot into the roof of the net. -AFP





