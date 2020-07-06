Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:24 AM
latest
Home Sports

Guardiola confident Man City will avoid Champions League ban

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

LONDON, JULY 5: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has "a lot of confidence" his club will avoid a two-season ban from European competitions when the verdict of their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is revealed later this month.
City were banned from UEFA competitions for two years by the European governing body in February after being found guilty of overstating sponsorship outcome to avoid breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.
Their case was heard by CAS last month and the club have always been bullish about the potential outcome.
"We are ready. I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be allowed to play the Champions League, because we want to be on the field during these years," said Guardiola.
"On July 13 we will know the resolution, hopefully, for the club - all the workers, players and everyone here, staff - to try to continue growing up as a club in the next years."
Amid the off-field issues, City remain one of the favourites to win this season's Champions League, which is now due to resume in August.
City hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid after the first leg of their last-16 tie.
There is still uncertainty over where the return match will be played with the rest of the competition from the quarter-finals to be played at neutral venues in Lisbon.
City may have surrendered their Premier League title to Liverpool but a 4-0 thrashing of the newly-crowned English champions on Thursday showed why Guardiola's men are still among the most feared sides in Europe.
"Every game is different but I cannot deny beating Liverpool the way we did (was good)," said Guardiola, whose side travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. "Football is about feelings, moments.
"Sometimes your mood is up, sometimes it is down when you face these games, but we can say we beat maybe the best team in the world right now. So we can do it.
"Every game is different, (FA Cup semi-final opponents) Arsenal play different, Madrid play different. Each game you have to adjust the qualities.
"What I want is to arrive in the best conditions possible to these games and after put mentality on the pitch.
"These games are not won with tactics or ideas, it is desire. We want to do it. When one team wants to do it - OK they can be beaten - but it will not be easy for the opponent."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neuer says Bayern 'hungry' for treble after Cup triumph
Buffon breaks Serie A appearances record as Juve move seven points clear
Guardiola confident Man City will avoid Champions League ban
Bayern win 20th German Cup to complete double
Chelsea win holds off rampant ManU in race for Premier League top four
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
BFF to launch coaching qualification re-validation scheme
Bashundhara Kings decides not to be a host


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft