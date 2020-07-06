Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:23 AM
latest
Home Sports

Chelsea win holds off rampant ManU in race for Premier League top four

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (2R) celebrates scoring during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge in London on July 4, 2020. photo: AFP

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (2R) celebrates scoring during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge in London on July 4, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, JULY 5: Chelsea held on to their place in the Premier League's top four by bouncing back to beat Watford 3-0 on Saturday after Manchester United briefly powered past with a 5-2 rout of struggling Bournemouth.
Third-placed Leicester also got back on track with Jamie Vardy reaching 100 top-flight goals in a comfortable 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, while Arsenal dealt a blow to Wolves' Champions League chase by winning 2-0 at Molineux on Saturday.
United's fearsome front four of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood, who netted twice, were all on the scoresheet as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men hit five goals in a home Premier League game for the first time since 2011.
"Confidence is sky high. You get energy and confidence by performances and results and we are getting that at the minute," said Solskjaer, who is feeling the benefits of a 16-match unbeaten run.
"I have enjoyed the last few games to be honest and it is healthy. You don't age as quickly!"
Bournemouth are moving fast in the other direction as they remain second bottom and the Cherries' defensive problems were quickly exposed after they took a shock 16th-minute lead through Junior Stanislas.
Greenwood got the comeback started as he smashed home from Fernandes's pass before Rashford, from the penalty spot and Martial, with a stunning shot into the top corner, scored their 20th goals of the season,
"Mason is one of the best if not the best finisher I have worked with and seen," added Solskjaer. "He is so calm. He knows where to finish if it is on the training ground, here or in his garden at home."
Bournemouth were given hope when Josh King scored from the spot after Eric Bailly handled inside his own box just four minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.
But there was no stopping Solskjaer's men going forward and Greenwood restored their two-goal cushion with another powerful drive, this time on his weaker right foot, before Fernandes then capped another influential display with a fine free-kick.
Chelsea shrugged off a shock 3-2 defeat at West Ham in midweek with a routine win at Stamford Bridge.
Olivier Giroud was recalled up front and repaid Frank Lampard with a smart finish to break the deadlock before Willian's penalty made it 2-0 before half-time.
Ross Barkley added the third in stoppage time to move Chelsea back two points ahead of fifth-placed United.
"We needed a result after the last game," said Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. "I think there was an extra bit of energy because of that loss, we wanted to prove a point."
A third defeat in four games since the restart leaves Watford still just one point above Bournemouth and Aston Villa in the battle to beat the drop.
Arsenal kept their hopes of European football next season alive moved by ending Wolves' eight-game unbeaten run in impressive fashion to move up to seventh.
Bukayo Saka celebrated signing a new long-term deal this week by hooking in the opener just before half-time and Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to seal all three points for Mikel Arteta's men four minutes from time.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neuer says Bayern 'hungry' for treble after Cup triumph
Buffon breaks Serie A appearances record as Juve move seven points clear
Guardiola confident Man City will avoid Champions League ban
Bayern win 20th German Cup to complete double
Chelsea win holds off rampant ManU in race for Premier League top four
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
BFF to launch coaching qualification re-validation scheme
Bashundhara Kings decides not to be a host


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft