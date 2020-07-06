

Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play

He can't wait more to witness from his home the first Test match between England and the West Indies beginning at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said, "I will be doing the challenge on a treadmill. Walking for every minute of play in the Test match across five days. Only taking a break when the players do".

"I had the idea years ago. I wanted to raise some funds for the PCA and now have the time to do it".

"I am a regular walker and runner but have never undertaken anything like this before. It will be a tough challenge - especially if the match goes the full five days", he further added.

"A lot of my family and friends are supporting and a couple is joining in for part of the match".

"The treadmill is in our study/laundry room. I have rigged up my pc so I can watch the match as well whilst walking".

The forecast looks good for the five days. He may continue walk during the second Test too.





















James Knott, the former Surrey captain, who happens to be the son of the former England wicket-keeper Alan Knott is a coach at Stowe School in London.He can't wait more to witness from his home the first Test match between England and the West Indies beginning at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from Wednesday.Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said, "I will be doing the challenge on a treadmill. Walking for every minute of play in the Test match across five days. Only taking a break when the players do"."I had the idea years ago. I wanted to raise some funds for the PCA and now have the time to do it"."I am a regular walker and runner but have never undertaken anything like this before. It will be a tough challenge - especially if the match goes the full five days", he further added."A lot of my family and friends are supporting and a couple is joining in for part of the match"."The treadmill is in our study/laundry room. I have rigged up my pc so I can watch the match as well whilst walking".The forecast looks good for the five days. He may continue walk during the second Test too.