Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:23 AM
latest
Home Sports

Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
BIPIN DANI

Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play

Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play

James Knott, the former Surrey captain, who happens to be the son of the former England wicket-keeper Alan Knott is a coach at Stowe School in London.
He can't wait more to witness from his home the first Test match between England and the West Indies beginning at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from Wednesday.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said, "I will be doing the challenge on a treadmill. Walking for every minute of play in the Test match across five days. Only taking a break when the players do".
"I had the idea years ago. I wanted to raise some funds for the PCA and now have the time to do it".
"I am a regular walker and runner but have never undertaken anything like this before. It will be a tough challenge - especially if the match goes the full five days", he further added.
"A lot of my family and friends are supporting and a couple is joining in for part of the match".
"The treadmill is in our study/laundry room. I have rigged up my pc so I can watch the match as well whilst walking".
The forecast looks good for the five days. He may continue walk during the second Test too.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neuer says Bayern 'hungry' for treble after Cup triumph
Buffon breaks Serie A appearances record as Juve move seven points clear
Guardiola confident Man City will avoid Champions League ban
Bayern win 20th German Cup to complete double
Chelsea win holds off rampant ManU in race for Premier League top four
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
BFF to launch coaching qualification re-validation scheme
Bashundhara Kings decides not to be a host


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft