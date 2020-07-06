Video
BFF to launch coaching qualification re-validation scheme

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Sports Desk

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will be launching a world-recognised coaching qualification re-validation scheme, according to an article received from BFF on Sunday.
The scheme is central to the BFF technical department's coach education overall aim to develop, educate and inspire coaches at all levels of the game.
In 2019 the BFF gained honourable membership to the AFC and FIFA coaching convention.
Under these guidelines and the distinguished achievement of the status level A diploma. The BFF in 2020 and the future will be introducing a revalidation of all coaching qualifications initiative for all coaches at all levels of the game.
The scheme is a process by which the BFF offers and supports all coaches with qualifications obtained prior to the AFC FIFA coaching convention, prior to 2019, to revalidate and accredit coaches coaching qualifications.
All coaches throughout Bangladesh will be given the offer to revalidate and accredit their coaching
qualifications.
Certificates at the (C, B and or A) will be reaccredited with an updated and current, C certificate, B and or A diploma under the prestigious universal coaching convention.
Tabith Awal, vice president of the BFF, Chairman of the technical committee and vice chairman of the national team's committee, conveyed that: "Anything that assist's in the development of our coaches in Bangladesh at all levels is paramount. Our revalidation scheme gives us the opportunity to work closely with AFC and FIFA on our numbers of coaches and our responsibilities under the Coaching Convention."
Over the coming weeks the BFF Technical Department will be contacting all coaches to ascertain certain information and start the process.










