Bashundhara Kings decides not to be a host





Mr Imrul says, "We are not applying to be a host. Instead of being a host and taking extra pressure, we are more interested in taking proper preparation for the matches."

In the meantime, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rescheduled the remaining group stage matches of the AFC Cup. According to the new schedule, the remaining 10 Group-E matches will be played on the 23rd, 26th and 29th of October and on the 1st and 4th of November, two matches each day. A total of four teams from three countries will play there. Apart from Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh, Chennai City FC from India, TC Sports Club and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club from the Maldives will engage in the matches.

As per the AFC decision, all the matches will be played in a central venue. The football governing body of Asia already mailed the clubs and asked if they are interested to be host. The clubs were asked to respond by the 17th of July.

Afterwards, the officials of Bashundhara Kings set in a meeting and decided to pass the opportunity as it would be a burden to bear for the time.

















