Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:23 AM
latest
Home Sports

AFC Cup

Bashundhara Kings decides not to be a host

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Spots Reporter

Bashundhara Kings, the champion of Bangladesh Premiere League (BPL), has decided to pass the opportunity to be a host of the Group-E matches of the event. Club president Imrul Hasan confirms it to media.
Mr Imrul says, "We are not applying to be a host. Instead of being a host and taking extra pressure, we are more interested in taking proper preparation for the matches."
In the meantime, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rescheduled the remaining group stage matches of the AFC Cup. According to the new schedule, the remaining 10 Group-E matches will be played on the 23rd, 26th and 29th of October and on the 1st and 4th of November, two matches each day. A total of four teams from three countries will play there. Apart from Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh, Chennai City FC from India, TC Sports Club and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club from the Maldives will engage in the matches.
As per the AFC decision, all the matches will be played in a central venue. The football governing body of Asia already mailed the clubs and asked if they are interested to be host. The clubs were asked to respond by the 17th of July.
Afterwards, the officials of Bashundhara Kings set in a meeting and decided to pass the opportunity as it would be a burden to bear for the time.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neuer says Bayern 'hungry' for treble after Cup triumph
Buffon breaks Serie A appearances record as Juve move seven points clear
Guardiola confident Man City will avoid Champions League ban
Bayern win 20th German Cup to complete double
Chelsea win holds off rampant ManU in race for Premier League top four
Alan Knott's son embarking on a challenge of walking every minute of first Test play
BFF to launch coaching qualification re-validation scheme
Bashundhara Kings decides not to be a host


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft