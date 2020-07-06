Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020
Young booters receive sanitation kits

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Hundred young booters - 70 of men's and 30 of women's - have received sanitation kits including hand sanitizers, hand gloves along with financial donation through a sanitation kits distribution ceremony held today (Sunday) at BFF Bhaban, said a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release today.
The distribution ceremony was arranged by the initiative of R Cube Foundation under the supervision of BFF.
R Cube Foundation's general secretary Syed Rezaul Karim, BFF executive committee member and pioneer football league committee's deputy chairman Amit Khan Shuvro, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and concern players of men's and women's team were present in the distribution ceremony.
"We have been running different activities amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country … as I am involved with football, so we have come forward to do something for our players with their mentality …… we have a plan to do something big for our players in the future as they are really passing through a very very difficult period," said R Cube Foundation's general secretary Syed Rezaul Karim in the sanitation kits distribution ceremony today.
Nahar, a young women's footballer of Nasrin Sporting Club, at her immediate reaction said: "We have benefited a lot because someone has come forward in this situation to help us with sanitation kits … I would like to thank R Cube Foundation for stand beside us."
Sraboni, also a player of the same team, said we are really happy that we have got such kind of facility and I would thank to our sirs for taking such kind of steps.     -BSS


