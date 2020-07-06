Video
Shakib named Wisden MVP of the Century for ODI and Test  

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

The poster boy of Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan had got great honour of being included in the lists of bible of cricket Wisden Cricketers' Almanack as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 21st century in ODI and Test cricket yet before lifting ban on him.
Shakib came in second on the ODI rankings after Englishman Andrew Flintoff, with a Match Impact of +20.8. Wisden depending on the joint study with cricket statistics organization Cricviz named the all-rounder as the 6th MVP in Test cricket as well. "The Bangladesh star has been an influence with bat and ball at international level for almost 15 years, and is the highest ranking Bangladesh player in any format," the Wisden selectors wrote about Shakib in their report.
The southpaw played 131 ODIs in current decade to pour 4276 runs in his willow and scalped 177 wickets, which is the highest among spinners in the world during the last decade.
Shakib, by a facebook status informed that he is greatly honoured for being named in the prestigious lists. "It's an immense honour for me to be on this prestigious list of outstanding cricketers and represent my country," he stated.
"I would like to sincerely thank Wisden for bestowing me with this incredible honour of naming me as the 21st century's 2nd most valuable player in ODI cricket and the 6th most valuable player in Test cricket. Truly humbled," he added.
Shakib fellow-cricketer and friend Mushfiqur Rahim congratulated Shakib by an official facebook post. "Wisden recently announced Shakib Al Hasan as the second Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 21st century in ODI cricket. What an honour to share the field with you, wonder boy of Bangladesh. Congratulations," he stated.
Mushi also expressed his eagerness to play with Shakib again. "Cannot wait to play with you again Shakib," he mentioned.
One of the best ever all-rounder of the game Shakib got one year ban from all cricketing activities for non-cooperation to the ICC's anti-corruption unit (ACSU). The ban will be lifted on October 29 this year and all of the friends and fans of the talisman are eagerly waiting to see him in action again.










