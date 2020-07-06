BNP to boycott by-polls to Bogura-1, Jashore-6   





The party standing committee took the decision at a virtual meeting on Sunday night, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"We don't think the polls schedule is a time-befitting one as several thousand people are being infected with coronavirus and many people are dying every day. Voting is not acceptable at a time when the government is talking about social distancing and maintaining all health hygiene rules," he said.

He also said the Election Commission's decision to hold the by-polls during the growing corona transmission is politically motivated. "That's why it's not possible for us to participate in the by-polls."

Fakhrul said they joined other elections in the past, but the prevailing corona situation has forced them to boycott the two upcoming by-polls.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) decided to hold the by-polls to the Bogura-1 and the Jashore-6 constituencies on 14 July though there is no visible sign of improvement in the coronavirus situation.

The by-polls to the two constituencies were salted for March 29 last, but those were postponed due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic in the country.

The commission said it has no option but to take such a decision as there is a constitutional binding to hold by-polls within 180 days after any constituency falls vacant.

Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 constituencies fell vacant following the deaths of ruling party MPs Abdul Mannan on January 18 and Ismat Ara Sadique January 21 respectively. -UNB















Stating that holding any election amid pandemic is unacceptable, BNP has decided not to join the by-polls to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 constituencies billed for July 14.The party standing committee took the decision at a virtual meeting on Sunday night, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir."We don't think the polls schedule is a time-befitting one as several thousand people are being infected with coronavirus and many people are dying every day. Voting is not acceptable at a time when the government is talking about social distancing and maintaining all health hygiene rules," he said.He also said the Election Commission's decision to hold the by-polls during the growing corona transmission is politically motivated. "That's why it's not possible for us to participate in the by-polls."Fakhrul said they joined other elections in the past, but the prevailing corona situation has forced them to boycott the two upcoming by-polls.Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) decided to hold the by-polls to the Bogura-1 and the Jashore-6 constituencies on 14 July though there is no visible sign of improvement in the coronavirus situation.The by-polls to the two constituencies were salted for March 29 last, but those were postponed due to the outbreak of the corona pandemic in the country.The commission said it has no option but to take such a decision as there is a constitutional binding to hold by-polls within 180 days after any constituency falls vacant.Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 constituencies fell vacant following the deaths of ruling party MPs Abdul Mannan on January 18 and Ismat Ara Sadique January 21 respectively. -UNB