Writ filed seeking release of innocent person





It also requested the HC to take necessary action against the person who is responsible for the incident, and provide appropriate compensation to the misidentified, Md Salam Dhali.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the writ to the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Sunday.

The virtual bench may hold the writ hearing on Monday, said Shishir Monir.

On July 3, a reputed newspaper published news about the imprisonment of Md Salam Dhali, a grocery shop owner, son of Mafiz Uddin, instead of Md Abdus Salam, son of Shafiz Uddin Dhali in Bagerhat.

















