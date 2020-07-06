Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020
Writ filed seeking release of innocent person

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition on Sunday has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking direction for the immediate release of an innocent person who was arrested for the same name instead of the real convict.
It also requested the HC to take necessary action against the person who is responsible for the incident, and provide appropriate compensation to the misidentified, Md Salam Dhali.
Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the writ to the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Sunday.
The virtual bench may hold the writ hearing on Monday, said Shishir Monir.
On July 3, a reputed newspaper published news about the imprisonment of Md Salam Dhali, a grocery shop owner, son of Mafiz Uddin, instead of Md Abdus Salam, son of Shafiz Uddin Dhali in Bagerhat.


