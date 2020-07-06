Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:22 AM
Insolvent migrant returnees brought under govt safety net

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

After about 42 days of taking decision at an inter-ministerial meeting, the distressed, helpless and insolvent returnee migrants are being brought under the government social safety net and ongoing humanitarian support programme for the coronavirus affected people.
Responding to the proposal of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry on Sunday issued a circular in this regard.
The Disaster Management Ministry has also asked its field level officials to bring the returnee migrants and distressed families of affected migrants under the government support programme, so that they can survive during the coronavirus pandemic, an Expatriate Welfare Ministry release said.
The release sent on Sunday said that in an inter-ministerial meeting held on May 26 with Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, the decision was taken to bring all families of distressed and returnee migrants under the government support programme.
Imran Ahmed himself talked with State Minister for Disaster Management. But, it was not implemented. Finally, the Disaster Management Ministry issued the circular and brought the migrants, who played vital role in the country's economy through sending remittances, under the support programme.




In the circular, the Disaster Management Ministry asked all deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers to bring all distressed and returnee migrants and their families under the government's humanitarian support programme.


