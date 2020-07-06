Thrust on skills dev to face Covid-19 impact





But, Bangladesh still lags behind in developing skilled manpower to cope with the fourth industrial revolution due to lack in skills and Covid-19 might be a wake-up call for the country to prepare itself. If the country can seize the opportunity, it will also achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, speakers at an online seminar observed on Saturday.

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organised the seminar (webinar) on "Post-Covid-19 Bangladesh Industry Readiness: Investment and Skills."

While speaking as chief guest, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury said aiming to develop skills and train the returnee migrants, the government has decided to withdraw age limit for technical education. The country can seize the opportunity to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

"The country's universities should focus on creating industry demand-based skilled graduates. If the academic knowledge is not industry-driven, its value is 'zero' in this world. But, the reality is that this is happening in the country," he said and added it was necessary to change the mindset of those graduates. At the same time, the universities should focus on the demands of the industries.

"We need to modernise education curriculum as per requirement of the industry," he suggested. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), said, "Covid-19 brings us an opportunity with a warning for developing skills which is needed."

"Everyone alleges that foreigners hold all managerial positions and receive good payments," Sirajul said, adding that BIDA gives work permits to foreigners every year on the basis of the requirements of the industries. "Our industry is expanding faster, but in line with that, the development of soft managerial skills is not quite apparent. To overcome this skills gap, we need to emphasis on communication, technical and language skills of our workers."

He said private investment wants faster, transparent, cheaper, and speedy services from the government. In order to ensure this, BIDA started its one stop service centre.

Md Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary of the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, said about 2.2 million people are added to the mainstream workforce every year. Of them, about 8 lakh people go abroad for work.

"For returnee migrants, the government has allocated a revolving fund of Tk 700 core to facilitate their rehabilitation."

He said operating demand-driven training for skills development will play a key role in rehabilitating jobless workers and emphasised the importance of industry-academia collaboration for creating demand-driven skilled manpower.

DCCI President Shams Mahmud said, "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have experienced a slower growth of exports, including in the garments sector. Due to a lack of working capital and squeezed international export market, we have seen job losses in SMEs and informal sectors."

Moreover, Bangladesh has the competitive advantage with a demographic dividend of 63.5 million workforce, he added.

















