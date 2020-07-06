Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:22 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Thrust on skills dev to face Covid-19 impact

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

At least 28 lakh students enroll in colleges every year under the National University in the country. At the same time, around 22 lakh people are added to the mainstream workforce every year. Of them, about 8 lakh people go abroad for work.
But, Bangladesh still lags behind in developing skilled manpower to cope with the fourth industrial revolution due to lack in skills and Covid-19 might be a wake-up call for the country to prepare itself. If the country can seize the opportunity, it will also achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, speakers at an online seminar observed on Saturday.    
The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organised the seminar (webinar) on "Post-Covid-19 Bangladesh Industry Readiness: Investment and Skills."
While speaking as chief guest, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury said aiming to develop skills and train the returnee migrants, the government has decided to withdraw age limit for technical education. The country can seize the opportunity to achieve the SDGs by 2030.     
"The country's universities should focus on creating industry demand-based skilled graduates. If the academic knowledge is not industry-driven, its value is 'zero' in this world. But, the reality is that this is happening in the country," he said and added it was necessary to change the mindset of those graduates. At the same time, the universities should focus on the demands of the industries.
"We need to modernise education curriculum as per requirement of the industry," he suggested. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), said, "Covid-19 brings us an opportunity with a warning for developing skills which is needed."
"Everyone alleges that foreigners hold all managerial positions and receive good payments," Sirajul said, adding that BIDA gives work permits to foreigners every year on the basis of the requirements of the industries. "Our industry is expanding faster, but in line with that, the development of soft managerial skills is not quite apparent. To overcome this skills gap, we need to emphasis on communication, technical and language skills of our workers."
He said private investment wants faster, transparent, cheaper, and speedy services from the government. In order to ensure this, BIDA started its one stop service centre.
Md Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary of the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, said about 2.2 million people are added to the mainstream workforce every year. Of them, about 8 lakh people go abroad for work.
"For returnee migrants, the government has allocated a revolving fund of Tk 700 core to facilitate their rehabilitation."
He said operating demand-driven training for skills development will play a key role in rehabilitating jobless workers and emphasised the importance of industry-academia collaboration for creating demand-driven skilled manpower.
DCCI President Shams Mahmud said, "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have experienced a slower growth of exports, including in the garments sector. Due to a lack of working capital and squeezed international export market, we have seen job losses in SMEs and informal sectors."
Moreover, Bangladesh has the competitive advantage with a demographic dividend of 63.5 million workforce, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual court for special situations only: Law Minister
BNP to boycott by-polls to Bogura-1, Jashore-6   
Writ filed seeking release of innocent person
Insolvent migrant returnees brought under govt safety net
Thrust on skills dev to face Covid-19 impact
4 held for looting Walton showroom
Moon more metal than we thought: Scientists
589 children get bail from  juvenile courts until July 2


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft