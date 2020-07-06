4 held for looting Walton showroom





The arrestees were identified as Rabiul Islam, Sumon, Rana and Sathi.

Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, Deputy Police Commissioner of Tejgaon Division, revealed this information at a press briefing on Sunday.

Harun said police arrested one Rabiul from Basila area and later arrested the other accused from Jauchar in South Keraniganj on Saturday following the confessional statement of Rabiul.

They also recovered 18 refrigerators of Walton and three LED TVs worth Tk 3, 82,289 and Tk55, 716 respectively.

According to the case statement, a group of miscreants broke into the showroom of 'Walton Plaza' in city's Panthapath area on June 23 and looted valuables after keeping the driver and helper of a vehicle, loaded with goods, at gunpoint.

The vehicle was scheduled to go to Kishoreganj with goods. A case was filed in this connection with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

















