Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:21 AM
Euro zone unemployment edges up in May

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS, July 2: Unemployment in the euro zone edged up only slightly and by less than expected in May as lockdowns gradually eased, although the rise was more pronounced for women and youths.
The seasonally adjusted rate increased to 7.4per cent in May from 7.3per cent in April and 7.1per cent in March, the lowest level since records began in 1998.
May brought the second consecutive monthly rise, but it was less than the market expectation of 7.7per cent.




The only modest increase suggests furlough schemes providing temporary layoff are keeping many of those laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic out of the main unemployment records, although a number of these schemes will start to taper.
The situation was worse for women and youths.
Unemployment for people aged under 25 rose to 16.0per cent in May from 15.7per cent in April and 15.0per cent in March, a 19-year low. In Spain, about a third of young people were without a job.
For women, the jobless rate rose to 7.9per cent from 7.7per cent in April. For men, it was unchanged at 7.0per cent. Separately, Eurostat said industrial producer prices fell by 0.6per cent month-on-month in May and by 5.0per cent year-on-year, steeper than the market consensus of down 0.5per cent and 4.8per cent respectively.    -Reuters



