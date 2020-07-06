Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:21 AM
latest
Home Business

Emirates assures aircraft can filter out 99.97pc of viruses

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

July 5: Emirates, Covid-19 regulations, airline, UAE airport, dubai reopens, Emirates Airlines
They are proven to remove 99.97 per cent of viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin air.
UAE airlines are reiterating their commitment to passenger health and cabin air quality, as the aviation industry returns to the skies in the wake of easing Covid-19 regulations.
In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Emirates Airlines confirmed that all their aircraft are fitted with advanced HEPA cabin air filters, which are proven to filter out "99.97 per cent of viruses on board".
According to the airline's website, the air in aircraft cabins is cleaned with advanced HEPA air filters "as powerful as the ones used in hospitals" throughout the flight.
They are proven to remove 99.97 per cent of viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin air. The air is fully renewed every two to three minutes.
Last month, budget carrier flydubai also noted it had "reengineered the entire passenger journey" in line with best practices from local and international bodies.
The airline noted that air is "sterile when it enters the cabin after passing through high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters which remove more than 99.9 per cent of any particulate matter that may be present".
Dubai is gearing up to welcome tourists once more, starting July 7. It has already begun receiving residents stranded abroad, and has stated that citizens and residents will be permitted to travel overseas in keeping with stated regulations and safety guidelines.
The emirate's commitment to stringent hygiene and safety protocols earned it the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council, which validated Dubai as a safe destination last week.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Euro zone unemployment edges up in May
Canada’s biggest banks join boycott of Facebook platforms
Emirates assures aircraft can filter out 99.97pc of viruses
Air France and sister airline to cut 7,580 jobs
End of 747 jumbo as Boeing placed final part orders
Britain and India’s Bharti win auction for OneWeb satellite company
Record debts come due for Canadian oil patch after five years of crisis
UK to double work coaches as lockdown hammers jobs market


Latest News
India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks
Ramos penalty moves Real closer to title
Govt staff to get additional amounts as bonuses on Eid-ul-Azha
It’s an immense honour to be on Wisden’s list: Shakib
Iran says negotiating 25-year accord with China
Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19
Social media, OTT platform contents to be brought under laws, tax: Minister
Ariful Islam made Bangladesh envoy to Sri Lanka
Bullet-hit body of missing youth found at Lalmonirhat border
BNP won't take part in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 by-polls
Most Read News
Islamic University and my stewardship
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Yet another death in the hands of patriarchy
Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali
Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
Rapper Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft