Emirates assures aircraft can filter out 99.97pc of viruses

UAE airlines are reiterating their commitment to passenger health and cabin air quality, as the aviation industry returns to the skies in the wake of easing Covid-19 regulations.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Emirates Airlines confirmed that all their aircraft are fitted with advanced HEPA cabin air filters, which are proven to filter out "99.97 per cent of viruses on board".

According to the airline's website, the air in aircraft cabins is cleaned with advanced HEPA air filters "as powerful as the ones used in hospitals" throughout the flight.

They are proven to remove 99.97 per cent of viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin air. The air is fully renewed every two to three minutes.

Last month, budget carrier flydubai also noted it had "reengineered the entire passenger journey" in line with best practices from local and international bodies.

The airline noted that air is "sterile when it enters the cabin after passing through high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters which remove more than 99.9 per cent of any particulate matter that may be present".

Dubai is gearing up to welcome tourists once more, starting July 7. It has already begun receiving residents stranded abroad, and has stated that citizens and residents will be permitted to travel overseas in keeping with stated regulations and safety guidelines.

The emirate's commitment to stringent hygiene and safety protocols earned it the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council, which validated Dubai as a safe destination last week. -Khaleej Times

















