US trade deficit rises 9.7pc in May to $54.6 billion





The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the goods and services the United States buys and what it sells abroad rose 9.7per cent in May to $54.6 billion, highest since December 2018. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated world trade. US exports fell 4.4per cent in May to $144.5 billion, lowest since November 2009. Imports slid 0.9per cent to $199.1 billion, lowest since July 2010.

The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 7.3per cent to $27.9 billion in May.

So far this year, the overall US deficit in the trade of goods and services has fallen 9.1per cent to $223.4 billion from $245.7 billion in January-May 2019.

World trade has plummeted in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. In May, overall US trade - exports plus imports - came in at $343.6 billion, down 28per cent from May 2019. -AP





















WASHINGTON, July 2: The US trade deficit rose for the third straight month in May. Both exports and imports fell as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on world commerce.The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the goods and services the United States buys and what it sells abroad rose 9.7per cent in May to $54.6 billion, highest since December 2018. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated world trade. US exports fell 4.4per cent in May to $144.5 billion, lowest since November 2009. Imports slid 0.9per cent to $199.1 billion, lowest since July 2010.The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 7.3per cent to $27.9 billion in May.So far this year, the overall US deficit in the trade of goods and services has fallen 9.1per cent to $223.4 billion from $245.7 billion in January-May 2019.World trade has plummeted in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. In May, overall US trade - exports plus imports - came in at $343.6 billion, down 28per cent from May 2019. -AP