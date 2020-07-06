Metlife joins UN Global Compact





"Sustainability is central to MetLife's efforts to build a more confident future for all our stakeholders," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. "Joining the UN Global Compact will help us strengthen our commitment in the years ahead."

The mandate of the UN Global Compact is to guide and support the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices.

Last week, MetLife issued its annual Sustainability Report, which aligns with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and details the ways MetLife and MetLife Foundation deliver for their stakeholders.

In 2019, MetLife became the first insurance company to join the UN Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change, and in February 2020, the company became the first U.S.-based insurer to sign the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.

















