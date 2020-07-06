Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020
Metlife joins UN Global Compact

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

MetLife, Inc has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The UN Global Compact calls for companies to align their operations and strategies with 10 universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption, says a press release.
"Sustainability is central to MetLife's efforts to build a more confident future for all our stakeholders," said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. "Joining the UN Global Compact will help us strengthen our commitment in the years ahead."  
The mandate of the UN Global Compact is to guide and support the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices.
Last week, MetLife issued its annual Sustainability Report, which aligns with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and details the ways MetLife and MetLife Foundation deliver for their stakeholders.
In 2019, MetLife became the first insurance company to join the UN Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change, and in February 2020, the company became the first U.S.-based insurer to sign the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.


