SOLshares closes $1.1 million financing round with partners





SOLshare is the AirBnB of the energy access space working toward an energy future fueled not by fossil fuels but by democratization, by decentralization and decarbonization. To date, the Bangladeshi company has set up 30 peer-to-peer solar elelctricity trading grids in Bangladesh and India empowering remote communities by allowing them to share electrity seamlessly and fully embedded in a mobile money platform.

Funding will be used to bring smart solar microgrids to off-grid, underserved communities in Bangladesh, putting SOLshare on track to positively impact 2.5 million people by 2023.

In the aftermath of COVID, venture capital rounds dropped by 44per cent in the US alone. In Q1 2020, no capital was secured by ASEAN-focused private equity funds, demonstrating a challenging fundraising environment. To support SMEs in raising capital, IIX is leveraging on-the-ground data-driven insights to provide businesses and investors with comparative, standardized information on risk, return, and impact (RRI) so that they can create risk mitigation strategies, make capital allocation decisions, and more effectively and transparently drive capital towards where it is needed most.

Even before the pandemic, SMEs formed the backbone of the global economy, making up over 90per cent of all firms, 70per cent of total employment, and 50per cent of GDP. The UN highlights that COVID-19 threatens to have devastating consequences in least developed countries (LDC) like Bangladesh, and may undo progress achieved towards sustainable development if SMEs are not provided with support quickly.

SOLshare is now negoiatig a framework agreement to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Bangladesh supplying smart solar microgrids in the Rohingya refugee camps where currently more than 800,000 Rohingyas refugees reside. SOLshare also announced today that it has won the Ashden Award in the energy access category for Finance and Business Model Innovation, a gala ceremony referred to as the Green Oscars at the Royal Geographic Society in London, UK. Ashdenspotlights and supports climate and energy innovators around the world - including businesses, non-profits and public sector organisations which are delivering proven, ready-to-scale climate solutions.

Bangladesh has six million solar home systems installed -making it the country with the highest number in the world.Asia and the Pacific region is home to the majority of the world's energy poor, with an estimated 700 million people without access to electricity.

















