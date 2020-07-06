Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020, 2:20 AM
Siemens sees up to 20pc drop in business in April-June quarter

FRANKFURT, July 5: German engineering company Siemens (SIEGn.DE) saw the volume of business contract by as much as 20per cent in the three months to June and activity in 2021 would stay below 2019 levels, the chief financial officer told Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).
Ralf Thomas told Saturday's edition of the newspaper that the company's financial third quarter, which runs April to June, "will be a big challenge for us, as for most other market participants as well" due to the coronavirus crisis.
"However, it will not be a bottomless fall," he said, adding that the business volume of short-cycle activities had likely contracted by between 10per cent and 20per cent in the period.
Thomas had said in May he expected a 5per cent drop in revenue in the financial year ending in September, after guiding for moderate sales growth before the virus outbreak.    --Reuters


