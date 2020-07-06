AmCham launches ‘AmCham Support’ for farmers





Considering the safety measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the launching programme was arranged online - via video conferencing on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque formally inaugurated AmCham's support for marginal farmers at Sirajganj District as the chief guest.

Professor Dr. Md. Habibe Millat, MP, joined the program as special guest. Earl R. Miller, ambassador of the United States of America to Bangladesh and Dr. Farook Ahmed, deputy commissioner (DC) of Siraganj were present as guests of honor.

The program was chaired by the AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed while Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal moderated the program and briefed the participants about the project.

Besides online, the event concurrently took place in the DC office of Sirajganj where a number of farmers were present and received the grant during this difficult time. -BSS



















