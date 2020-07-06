

Imported Coal, LNG-based power plants to have huge unused capacity to trigger crisis: Study

It will emanate from the power sector and percolate through the entire economy, similar to the strains already being felt amid the Covid-19 pandemic in some other countries as well.

This was highlighted in a study report conducted by the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis -- a highly reputed international energy research organisation.

According to the study, Bangladesh will have 58 per cent surplus power in 2029-30 if it keeps adhering to the existing power system master plan 2016 where special emphasis was laid to build power plants powered by imported coal and LNG.

Power Division officials said the country's current power generation capacity is 22,000 MW while maximum demand is 12,000-13,000 MW leaving an idle capacity of between 9,000 MW-10,000 MW.

The IEEFA study said Bangladesh will be stuck in a vicious circle of an obligation for making "capacity payment" for unused power to private power plant owners without receiving their electricity.

Commenting on the study, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Power Division has been aware of the future impact of Covid-19 and a reputed international consultancy firm was engaged to conduct a study on the entire matter.

"We have already engaged PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to conduct a thorough study to ascertain the economic impact of Covid-19 on the power sector," he told UNB.

He noted that PwC has already started its job and is expected to submit its report within one and half months.

"Once we receive the PwC study report, we will start discussion with the government policy makers, multilateral donor agencies and international banks and financial institutions," Nasrul Hamid said.

While releasing its study report, IEEFA said its forecast considers the likely economic impact of Covid-19. It mentioned that the IMF has forecast that Bangladesh's GDP growth in calendar year 2020 will drop to just 2per cent before rebounding in calendar year 2021. -UNB

















Bangladesh's current master plan to increase power-generating capacity, that accommodates increasing dependence on expensive, imported coal and LNG, puts it on course for even deeper financial stress.It will emanate from the power sector and percolate through the entire economy, similar to the strains already being felt amid the Covid-19 pandemic in some other countries as well.This was highlighted in a study report conducted by the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis -- a highly reputed international energy research organisation.According to the study, Bangladesh will have 58 per cent surplus power in 2029-30 if it keeps adhering to the existing power system master plan 2016 where special emphasis was laid to build power plants powered by imported coal and LNG.Power Division officials said the country's current power generation capacity is 22,000 MW while maximum demand is 12,000-13,000 MW leaving an idle capacity of between 9,000 MW-10,000 MW.The IEEFA study said Bangladesh will be stuck in a vicious circle of an obligation for making "capacity payment" for unused power to private power plant owners without receiving their electricity.Commenting on the study, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said Power Division has been aware of the future impact of Covid-19 and a reputed international consultancy firm was engaged to conduct a study on the entire matter."We have already engaged PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to conduct a thorough study to ascertain the economic impact of Covid-19 on the power sector," he told UNB.He noted that PwC has already started its job and is expected to submit its report within one and half months."Once we receive the PwC study report, we will start discussion with the government policy makers, multilateral donor agencies and international banks and financial institutions," Nasrul Hamid said.While releasing its study report, IEEFA said its forecast considers the likely economic impact of Covid-19. It mentioned that the IMF has forecast that Bangladesh's GDP growth in calendar year 2020 will drop to just 2per cent before rebounding in calendar year 2021. -UNB