

Govt looks into reviving jute sector under PPP but scepticism rife

However economists and industry leaders have voiced doubt whether such plan will be to refix the ailing jute sector to turn into fortune making one or bring further uncertainty to the industry having long history.

Most exporters and traders believe the industry's fortunes could have been turned around without closing the mills by implementing critical reforms in running mills and in management of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC), the government agency running those mill.

Others said the plans to run the mills under PPPs are simply unlikely to be successful in the current climate and the precious land housing those mills may become target of passing to realtors hands and influential party men. There is doubts genuine businessmen may not step into to reactivate the corruption plagued mills, because disciplining greedy employees and corrupt officials is no more an easy task.

Even if the move ends up having the desired impact, the process will be lengthy and cumbersome, which could see the country lose its competitiveness in the global market. Jute export to India may get momentum and its control may slowly shift to jute mills on Indian side of the border.

Bdnews24.com adds: "The government is now promising to reopen the jute mills in six months time. But who from the private sector would be willing to take charge of those?

"These factories are already dilapidated and equipped with machinery that is up to 60 years old," said Lutfur Rahman, senior vice chairman of Bangladesh Jute Goods Exports Association.

"Even if someone is willing to take over a mill, it will take a lot of time and investment. They would have to figure out what investment would come from the government and banks, their liabilities and the status of loans... the process could take up to a year. The government will then float the tender and after that maybe they'll be able to assume control."

The 26 jute mills under the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation are incurring losses for years. They have a cumulative loss of Tk 106.74 billion while the government provided subsidies worth Tk 106.74 billion in this sector over the last 48 years as per government figures. The shutdown of the mills will also send about 25,000 workers into early retirement under a so- called golden handshake.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam DastagirGazi is hopeful that the state-owned jute mills will rise be up and running soon with modern equipment under the PPP model.

But the past experiences of privately-run jute mills are also not very promising, with many having closed down due to heavy financial losses.In 2017, the government took over four jute mills from private owners for breach of contract.

It may take 'more than two years' to modernise and restart the mills.

"We will have to survive on raw jute exports alone if the shutdown continues while our competitor countries will have established a foothold on the jute products market."

For selling mills it is not a wise decision to shut it beforehand. There would still be buyers if the mills were in operation. This is the season for jute but no-one will buy it if the mills are closed now. The price will jump from Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,500 per maund. Also, the raw jute will perish.

However, Prof Akhtaruzzaman, secretary-general of Bangladesh KrishiOrthonitibidSamity, believes the government has made the right call by bringing the state-owned jute mills under the private-public partnership model.

"In a free-market economy, it is hard for the government to control everything by itself. The private sector must come forward as well. Only then will the private sector play a major role in the economy," he told bdnews24.com.















