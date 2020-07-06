Video
Monday, 6 July, 2020
ADB joins NGFS as observer

Published : Monday, 6 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) as an observer on June 23.
NGFS, launched at the Paris One Planet Summit on 12 December 2017, is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to share best practices and contribute to the development of environment and climate risk management in the financial sector, while mobilizing mainstream finance to support the transition toward a sustainable economy, said an ADB press release.
"NGFS is a valuable network to share ADB's approaches and experience in addressing climate risk management in the financial sector," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.
ADB joins the ranks of the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the International Monetary Fund, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development as NGFS observers.    -BSS


