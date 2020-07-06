MNCs shifting investment from China may help BD a lot





The FDI came to USD $ 372.80 crore in July-May of the last fiscal year while it was $ 432.50 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal year. Experts say the empact likely to increase in the current fiscal year due to coronavirus outbreak across the world.

However, they also said that the existing process can be made simple, bureaucratic complexities can be removed and long-term policy can be taken to increase foreign investment. Multinational companies (MNCs) shifting from China may be offered special incentives to lure them to Bangladesh.

Sources said that FDI in the last fiscal year to fall sharply due to the spread of deadly coronavirus across the world. Even before the outbreak of the pandemic, Bangladesh faced a big drop in annual inflow of FDI. Provisional estimate of the central bank showed that inflow of FDI in 2019 declined by 20.45 per cent to $ 288 crore from $ 361 crore in 2018.

Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former adviser of the caretaker government said that in order to increase investment in any country, it is necessary to have socio-economic and political stability as well as improved infrastructure and communication system.

Although there is a kind of political stability in Bangladesh, it is lagging behind in other respects. There is no easy way to get the land needed for industry. On the other hand, to get government approval, entrepreneurs have to suffer at the docks. Due to these reasons, Bangladesh is far behind in the World Bank's easy business index, he added.

The country first announced the outbreak of the virus in March 8 this year and since then the number of cases of coronavirus infections has been rising. The pandemic has hit most of the countries across the globe.

The other countries have recently been reopening their economies in phases, but the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh is still deteriorating.

Despite the fact, the government has announced the withdrawal of the coronavirus-induced shutdown from May 31 after two months of its imposition. Now one has to wait how it impacts.

Meanwhile, different countries are offering special facilities to MNCs shifting their investments from China to other countries. The government will have to be given special benefits outside the conventional ones to attract them to Bangladesh.

Countries that have the potential to make such investments should be given equal or more benefits if possible. In addition to tax and duty exemptions, it is necessary to make arrangements for easy business. There should also be an opportunity to easily withdraw investment.

Meanwhile, in the current budget (2020-21) to attract foreign investment, the government has decreased the corporate tax on listed companies from 35 percent to 32.5 per cent. It is learned that more facilities will be provided in the future.

Sources said that the Finance Ministry is also giving importance to Bangladeshis expatriate to attract foreign investment. Bangladesh Bank has been asked to formulate a plan to attract expatriate Bangladeshis to invest in the country's industries, agriculture and services. Since expatriate Bangladeshis have higher interest rates on deposits than foreign banks, they invest in various schemes in domestic banks

PabanChowdhuty, Chairman of Economic Zones Areas said the government has started working to lure MNCs to Bangladesh. We are sequencing various steps in this regard, he said.

















