Banker, land officers contract coronavirus in Kawkhali





Upazila Nirbahi Officer and corona protection committee president Khaleda Khantun Rekha confirmed the matter on Saturday night.





The newly contracted persons are a banker, an assistant land officer and deputy assistant land officer of the union.













With them, a total of 12 people were infected with coronavirus in the upazila.





So far, three people have recovered from the deadly virus here.





Three more people have contracted coronavirus in Kawkhali upazila of Pirjopur.