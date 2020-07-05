Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 3:38 PM
Home Countryside

Woman electrocuted while cooking in rice cooker

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 10:58 AM  Count : 89
Our correspondent

A woman died from electrocution in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram on Sunday morning.

Deceased Jahura Begum, 55, was the wife of Boyjar Ali, a resident of Miapara village in the upazila.

Locals said Jahura was electrocuted around 9:30am when she was cooking food in a rice cooker.

She was rushed to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor Fazilatunnesa declared her dead.





Shumulbari UP chairman Ejhar Ali confirmed the matter.

ACR/ALM/TF

