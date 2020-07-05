|
Woman electrocuted while cooking in rice cooker
A woman died from electrocution in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram on Sunday morning.
Deceased Jahura Begum, 55, was the wife of Boyjar Ali, a resident of Miapara village in the upazila.
Locals said Jahura was electrocuted around 9:30am when she was cooking food in a rice cooker.
She was rushed to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor Fazilatunnesa declared her dead.
Shumulbari UP chairman Ejhar Ali confirmed the matter.
