Woman electrocuted while cooking in rice cooker

A woman died from electrocution in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram on Sunday morning.





Deceased Jahura Begum, 55, was the wife of Boyjar Ali, a resident of Miapara village in the upazila.





Locals said Jahura was electrocuted around 9:30am when she was cooking food in a rice cooker.





She was rushed to Phulbari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor Fazilatunnesa declared her dead.













Shumulbari UP chairman Ejhar Ali confirmed the matter.





