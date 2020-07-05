Vast areas in Nagarpur flooded following embankment collapse





A vast areas in Nagarpur upazila of Tangail have been flooded following the collapse of a newly-built embankment at a cost of Tk 134 crore.





Hundreds of people in the upazila have been marooned following the dam that collapsed at Ghonapara point.





Meanwhile, water level of the Jamuna River here is flowing 34 cm above the danger level while the Dhaleshwari is 90 cm above the red mark in last 24 hours .





Bangladesh Water Development Board sources said the embankment has been constructed three months ago at a cost of Tk 134 crore to protect Ghonapara from Dhaleshwari River erosion.





Low-lying areas have been flooded as the embankment broke down on Saturday morning following rise of the water level of the Dhaleshwari. Crops were also damaged by the gushing waters.

Tangail Water Development Board executive engineer Md Sirajul Islam said the water level of the Jamuna River is flowing 34 cm above the danger level due to heavy rainfall and onrush of waters from the upstream.



Besides, low-lying areas have been flooded following collapse of another earthen dam.

"We have already taken initiatives to repair the embankment," Sirajul Islam added.









