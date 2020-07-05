Gopalganj elderly woman beaten dead

An elderly woman was reportedly beaten to death in Kotalipara upazila of Gopalganj on Saturday.





Deceased Kulsum Begum, 60, was the wife of Sabar Ali Sikder, a resident of Rajindar Par village in the upazila.





Local sources said son and daughters of Sabar Ali’s first wife indiscriminately beat Kulsum on Saturday morning over land dispute, leaving her critically injured.





She was, first, rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital and, later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where she died around 8:30pm.













Kulsum's brother filed a case with Kotalipara Police Station against seven.





Police arrested four in this connection.





The body was sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue.





