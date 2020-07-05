Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 3:37 PM
US reports 2,789,678 coronavirus cases, 129,305 deaths

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 9:43 AM  Count : 82
Observer Online Desk

FILE PHOTO: A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at Dudley's as restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, U.S., June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its count of coronavirus cases and deaths to 57,718 new cases and 661 deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 2,789,678 cases and 129,305 deaths.

It had earlier reported 52,492 cases 749 deaths. CDC did not respond to requests for clarification on Saturday.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 3 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/31sxbnj)





The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reuters/ALM

