Worldwide confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 11mn





T he global Covid-19 confirmed cases reached 11,239,378 on Sunday morning while deaths from the disease topped 530,110, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 1,577,004 cases and 64,265 deaths as of Sunday.





Meanwhile, Russia has counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 673,564 till date





while India come down to the fourth position after Russia with 648,315 Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 18,655 deaths.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 129,973 patients and about 2,838,678 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 32,157 deaths till date.





Millions of people came out of home after over three months in England as lockdown restrictions were eased. Several other European countries have done so.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Situation in Bangladesh





According to JHU, Bangladesh has reached the 18th position from the number of confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday.





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.













The country's health authorities on Saturday reported 3,288 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours until the morning.





The country has so far reported 159,679 coronavirus cases and 1,997 deaths.





Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh ranked 8th globally, with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, according to WHO.





TF