Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 3:37 PM
China goods, services trade surplus tops 60b US dollars

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 9:06 AM  Count : 98
Observer Online Desk

International goods and services trade surplus in China stood at 424 billion yuan (about 60 billion U.S. dollars) in May, according to official data.





Trade income amounted to 1.59 trillion yuan while expenditure stood at 1.17 trillion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In breakdown, China's goods trade income stood at 1.46 trillion yuan with an expenditure of 965 billion yuan, leading to a 494.2-billion-yuan surplus, the data showed, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, services trade saw a 70.2-billion-yuan deficit, as services income and expenditure stood at 130.2 billion yuan and 200.4 billion yuan, respectively.

TF

