Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 3:37 PM
latest Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000      
Home Sports

Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win

Buffon breaks record

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 1:08 AM  Count : 139
Observer Online Desk

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - July 4, 2020 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - July 4, 2020 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Massimo Pinca


Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored from a free kick for Juventus and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a record 648th Serie A appearance as the league leaders beat their smaller neighbours Torino 4-1 in the Derby della Mole on Saturday.

Ronaldo curled his shot over the wall and into the corner to put Torino 3-1 ahead in the 61st minute, his first goal in 43 free kick attempts during just under two seasons with Juventus.

The win left Juventus with 75 points from 30 games, seven ahead of second-placed Lazio who were at home to AC Milan later on Saturday. Torino, who have failed to beat Juventus in their last 12 attempts, are 15th with 31 points.

“We took the lead right away and then scored again. Maybe we thought it was going to be easy but the penalty got us nervous and made us lose control of the game,” said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

“We had a confusing phase at the start of the second-half and then, when the two teams were tired, our quality came out.”

Buffon, 42, overtook Paolo Maldini’s Serie A appearance record when he was picked for his first league game this year.

Paulo Dybala put Juventus ahead with a trademark goal as the Argentine skipped past two defenders and clipped a deflected shot past Salvatore Sirigu in the third minute.

Torino responded well and forced a flurry of corners only to be caught out on the counter in the 29th minute when Ronaldo burst forward and slipped the ball to Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian outfoxed his marker and scored with a low shot into the far corner.

The visitors replied from penalty given for handball against Matthijs De Ligt after a long VAR review in first-half stoppage time and Andrea Belotti beat Buffon to score for the fourth successive game.

Torino had a goal ruled out for offside after the restart and Simone Verdi tested Buffon with a long-range shot but Torino’s hopes of a fightback were ended by Ronaldo’s 25th league goal of the season.





Hapless Torino substitute Koffi Djidji turned a Douglas Costa cross into his own net under no pressure to complete Torino’s misery only two minutes after coming on.

Reuters/ALM

Related Topics

Ronaldo   Buffon   Juve  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested for killing cyclist
Wisden rates Shakib as 2nd MVP of 21st century
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
Australian cricketers reach compromise on pay row
SL minister offers ICC evidence 2011 World Cup was fixed
Morata double helps Atletico stretch unbeaten run to 12 games


Latest News
Mask scam: 10 Biman, Customs officers found involved
Two minors drown in Narayanganj
Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths cross 2,000
Ex army-man Arjun Mishra raped, killed our daughter, say India's Bihar Dalit parents
India to reopen Taj Mahal with social distancing, masks
None to be paid extra for electricity bill: Secretary
Easy-bike driver killed as bus rams in Gopalganj
Garment worker killed in Savar road crash
Experts with 1 big claim: the coronavirus is airborne
Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested for killing cyclist
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Islamic University and my stewardship
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Recipe
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
When would border killings end?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft