Man Utd put five past Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost their past five Premier League games





Mason Greenwood scored twice in the Premier League for the first time as Manchester United came from behind to beat Bournemouth 5-2 and increase the Cherries' relegation worries.





Greenwood, 18, equalised for the hosts after Junior Stanislas' shock 15th-minute opener before scoring United's fourth with a superb effort after half-time when he took on Diego Rico on the edge of the area and cut a right-footed shot back across goal into the far corner.





Marcus Rashford had put United 2-1 in front from the penalty spot and Anthony Martial then increased the advantage with a brilliant curling effort into the top corner just before the break.





In an action-packed game, Joshua King pulled one back for Bournemouth with a penalty four minutes after the interval, but Eddie Howe's men crumbled to an eighth successive away defeat after Arnaut Danjuma had what would have been an equaliser disallowed for offside.





Bruno Fernandes scored United's fifth with a free-kick from the edge of the area.





United front three outscoring Liverpool's





It was the first time United had scored five in a Premier League game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match in charge, a 5-1 win at Cardiff in December 2018.





It also extended their unbeaten run to 16 games, stretching back to the home defeat by Burnley on 22 January.













Martial and Rashford - who netted for the first time since the resumption - both have 20 goals for the season and, together with Greenwood's contribution of 15, they have now scored four more than champions Liverpool's much-vaunted front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in 2019-20.





United have not scored six since 2011 but came close to achieving it on Saturday. Rashford had a second goal ruled out for offside and keeper Aaron Ramsdale produced smart saves in injury-time to turn away a Paul Pogba free-kick and a Fernandes shot that was heading for the corner.





It is the first time the hosts have won three successive Premier League games this season and they seem to be hitting form at exactly the right time as they chase a top-four finish.





BBC/ALM