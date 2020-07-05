

We wish all the best for the jute sector



Once known as the golden fibre, jute is the second most sought after organic fibre in terms of global consumption after cotton. Bangladesh's jute manufacturing sector emerged in the early 1950s. In May 1972, after Bangladesh became independent, the government nationalised the industry; and in 1973 jute's contribution in the overall national export was 89.9 per cent. Unfortunately, the decline in this sector began in the 80s.



However, while some private jute mills are making profits, the state owned jute mills have been incurring losses for years on end. According to government sources, the state-owned jute mills yielded profits in just 4 of the last 44 years. And the government provided subsidies Tk 106.74 billion in this sector since the independence. But had the state owned mills fell into expert and skilled hands, this sector could have contributed a lot to the nation.



Incurring loss regularly from year to year, is marked as the primary reason behind the sorry state of the national jute mills. Allegedly the sector is run by people, who have let the sector rot in a bottomless pit of corruption, irregularities, mismanagement, lack of coordination, inefficiencies, and so on.











However, the sector had shown a glimmer of hope due to several government initiatives, exports of jute and jute products have been increased by 4 per cent in the first 11 months of FY 2019-2020. Due to growing popularity of organic products worldwide, environmental awareness, people's interest in jute and jute products have shot up. Undoubtedly, in the coming days, there will be a huge demand for jute products and Bangladesh can be a global leader in this sector.



However, the recent move to shutdown state owned jute mills is a much larger part of a grand scheme to modernise the loss-making jute sector while turning it into a production-oriented industry under the private-public partnership model. We believe the government has taken the correct step albeit a lengthy delay. Given the decades-long track record of malfunctioning, the sector is likely to thrive under our skilled and buoyant private sector. The restructuring of the sector was long overdue, now that the government has appeared committed to move with a new plan our bureaucrats will have to prove that they succeed in the plan together with the private sector. The government is all set to shut down 25 state-owned jute mills operated by Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC). Prime minister approved the decision on Thursday in a meeting held at Ganabhaban. Once implemented, the country's jute sector will enter new phase. The shutdown will send about 25,000 workers into early retirement under the golden handshake scheme.Once known as the golden fibre, jute is the second most sought after organic fibre in terms of global consumption after cotton. Bangladesh's jute manufacturing sector emerged in the early 1950s. In May 1972, after Bangladesh became independent, the government nationalised the industry; and in 1973 jute's contribution in the overall national export was 89.9 per cent. Unfortunately, the decline in this sector began in the 80s.However, while some private jute mills are making profits, the state owned jute mills have been incurring losses for years on end. According to government sources, the state-owned jute mills yielded profits in just 4 of the last 44 years. And the government provided subsidies Tk 106.74 billion in this sector since the independence. But had the state owned mills fell into expert and skilled hands, this sector could have contributed a lot to the nation.Incurring loss regularly from year to year, is marked as the primary reason behind the sorry state of the national jute mills. Allegedly the sector is run by people, who have let the sector rot in a bottomless pit of corruption, irregularities, mismanagement, lack of coordination, inefficiencies, and so on.However, the sector had shown a glimmer of hope due to several government initiatives, exports of jute and jute products have been increased by 4 per cent in the first 11 months of FY 2019-2020. Due to growing popularity of organic products worldwide, environmental awareness, people's interest in jute and jute products have shot up. Undoubtedly, in the coming days, there will be a huge demand for jute products and Bangladesh can be a global leader in this sector.However, the recent move to shutdown state owned jute mills is a much larger part of a grand scheme to modernise the loss-making jute sector while turning it into a production-oriented industry under the private-public partnership model. We believe the government has taken the correct step albeit a lengthy delay. Given the decades-long track record of malfunctioning, the sector is likely to thrive under our skilled and buoyant private sector. The restructuring of the sector was long overdue, now that the government has appeared committed to move with a new plan our bureaucrats will have to prove that they succeed in the plan together with the private sector.