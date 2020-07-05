Mnuchin sees support for crisis loans to hotels, restaurants





Those funds, authorized under the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, are due to expire on Tuesday, when the Small Business Administration stops taking applications for the forgivable loans.

But Mnuchin said it appeared there was support among Democrats and Republicans to "repurpose" the money, perhaps by tailoring it to hotels, restaurants and other businesses most impacted by the social-distancing measures adopted to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mnuchin was testifying along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee about the US fiscal and monetary response to the coronavirus crisis, including the nearly $3 trillion allocated by Congress to help businesses and individuals.

That response is reaching a critical point, with programs like PPP and enhanced unemployment benefits expiring in July - and perhaps depriving the economy of hundreds of billions of dollars in spending - even as coronavirus infections surge and tens of millions of Americans remain out of work.

"I see a brick wall at the end of July," said Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat from Colorado, adding that local and state governments also face big budget shortfalls caused by lost tax revenue that could force them to lay off millions unless they get new funding.

Mnuchin said he is committed to continuing conversations on the topic with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle next month. He referred several times during the hearing to a "next" CARES act.

The hearing took place against the backdrop of a surge in cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Infections more than doubled in at least 10 US states, including Texas and Florida, in June, a Reuters tally showed. The government's top infectious disease control expert, Anthony Fauci said earlier Tuesday he was very concerned that the country is going "in the wrong direction."









In prepared testimony released on Monday, Powell noted that the economic recovery had begun sooner than expected, but that output and employment are still far below pre-crisis levels, with the brunt of the pain borne by women and minorities. A full recovery, he reiterated, is unlikely until people feel safe going out and about.

Asked what could happen in a renewed outbreak of the virus, Powell was blunt: it "could force governments and force people to withdraw again from economic activity, and I think the worst part of it would be to undermine public confidence, which is what we need to get back to lots of kinds of economic activity that involve crowds," Powell told lawmakers.

As if to underscore the importance of simple acts like wearing masks - which public health officials widely agree reduce the spread of the virus - Powell kept his mask on throughout the session, as did most of the lawmakers.

