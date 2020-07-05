Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment





Aeromexico, part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc, this week became the third airline in Latin America to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the business took a huge hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Late on Thursday, bank CIBanco said Aeromexico had failed to make interest payments worth some 1.01 million pesos ($45,000) on local stock certificates AEROMEX 01119.

CIBanco, representing holders of the securities, said it would convene a meeting of investors to resolve the matter.

Aeromexico shares traded has high as 5.35 pesos a share on Friday before trimming gains to close at 5.17 pesos.

















