Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 3:02 AM
Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020

MEXICO CITY, June 4: Shares in airline Aeromexico closed up 4.48% on Friday, rising for a second straight day even as the company missed a debt payment after filing for bankruptcy protection.
Aeromexico, part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc, this week became the third airline in Latin America to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the business took a huge hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
Late on Thursday, bank CIBanco said Aeromexico had failed to make interest payments worth some 1.01 million pesos ($45,000) on local stock certificates AEROMEX 01119.
CIBanco, representing holders of the securities, said it would convene a meeting of investors to resolve the matter.
Aeromexico shares traded has high as 5.35 pesos a share on Friday before trimming gains to close at 5.17 pesos.    -Reuters


