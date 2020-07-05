

NRBC Bank distributing mask among low income people









To prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus and to increase awareness NRB Commercial Bank Ltd is distributing masks. The Bank has recently started distributing high quality mask among underprivileged and low income people through all its branches and sub-branches across the country and is committed to continue distributing these masks in the future as well, says a press release.Mentionable that NRBC Bank has continued to hand over PPE to hospitals, members of law enforcement, media personnel and emergency personnel engaged in Covid-19 or Coronavirus prevention across the country.