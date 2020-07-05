

On behalf of City Bank Kayesh Chowdhury, Executive Vice President and Area Head

















On behalf of City Bank Kayesh Chowdhury, Executive Vice President and Area Head, Chattogram Corporate handing over the ambulance to Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) for emergency healthcare support and transportation of the frontline fighters against Corona virus, at a simple ceremony held at Chattogram Metropolitan Police Lines on Thursday. Senior officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion. photo: Bank