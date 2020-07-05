Video
Sonali Bank donates disinfectant chamber to DMCH doctors

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business  Correspondent

Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Md. Zahidul Haque handing over disinfection Chamber to the director of DMCH Bigredier General A K M Nasir Uddin at his Office on Thursday. photo: Bank

Sonali Bank Limited donates an equipped disinfection chamber to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) to protect doctors and health workers from COVID-19 infections under it's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Md. Zahidul Haque handed over disinfection Chamber to the director of DMCH Bigredier General A K M Nasir Uddin at his Office on Thursday.
Professor Dr. A.B.M. Toufique Hasan, Professor of Mechanical Engineering Department, (BUET), Company Secretary of Sonali Bank Limited Md. Touhidul Islam, Deputy General Manager Md. Ali Ashraf and senior officials of DMCH were also present on the occasion.
The disinfection chamber has been developed  by 11 students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) of '97 batch.  Professor Dr. A.B.M. Toufique Hasan was the team leader.


