Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 3:01 AM
Pran-RFL donates protective equipment to 3 hospitals

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Pran-RFL donates protective equipment to 3 hospitals

Pran-RFL donates protective equipment to 3 hospitals

Pran-RFL Group, has continued to distribute protective equipment among hospitals for the protection of the physicians and nurses. As part of it, the group donated protective equipment toMugda Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital and Railway General Hospital, says a press release.
Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director of Pran-RFL Group, handed over surgical mask, hand sanitizer, mob cap, safety goggles and PPE by visiting the three institutions on Thursday.
Professor Titu Miah, Principal of Mugda Medical College, Dr. Prakash Chandra Ray, Director of Dhaka Mohanagar General Hospital and Dr. Syed Firoz Alamgir Superintendent of Railway General Hospital received the protective equipment.
Earlier, Pran-RFL Group donated corona sample collection booths, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 15 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola. The group also donated protective equipment for the police working in Chattogram.
Therefore, Pran-RFL has already provided food to 60,000 helpless and poor families who became workless during the general holidays across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.


