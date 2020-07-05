Video
Gloria Jeans Coffees-BFC takes off with Evaly Food

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

In presence of Evaly Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel (Middle), Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Navana Foods Ltd Head of Business FM Murshed Elahy pose at a photograph after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisations at a event held in the city on Saturday.

Gloria Jeans Coffees and BFC have joined Evaly Food Express (e-food), Evaly's food delivery service. All food from these two popular food chains can now be ordered through e-Food's Express Shop.
One of the country's top e-commerce based marketplaces, evaly.com.bd, made the announcement in a press release on Saturday (July 4th).
Customers can order food from three branches of Gloria Jeans Coffees Bangladesh. Evaly will supply food ordered from Gulshan-1 and 2 branches for Gulshan area and Dhanmondi branch for Dhanmondi area.
To this end, Evaly has signed a memorandum of understanding with Navana Foods, a Bangladesh franchisee of Australia-based chain shop Gloria Jeans Coffees. The agreement was signed by Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of Evaly and FM Murshed Elahy, Head of Business at Navana Foods Limited on behalf of their respective organizations.
On the other hand, Evaly will deliver food to food lovers from 17 branches of BFC across the capital. Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of Evaly, and Ashraf Ud Dowlah, Consultant of Best Fried Chicken (BFC), signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.
"People should stay home as much as possible at this time," said Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of Evaly and a woman entrepreneur. "However, the culture of taking foods altogether in the family of food-loving Bengalis is also an important means of entertainment. Evaly is working hard to provide that service to the customers through a 'contact less' food delivery by ensuring proper health care. With the addition of these two companies, the list of mouth watering foods has been enriched.
The signing ceremonies of both the agreements were attended by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly, Mohammad Rassel and other officials of the concerned companies.


