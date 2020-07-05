Samsung unleashes new Eid offers for customers





Customers across Bangladesh will receive cashback up to Tk 200,000 upon purchase of television under the "Ashbe Eid Hashbe Ghor" campaign, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It has also launched different bundle offers on TV, including a 50 percent discount on sound bars if they are purchased with a 50-inch or above TV and up to Tk 5,000 additional discount on TV purchased with a refrigerator or washing machine.

Samsung has provided the customers with an exchange offer of up to Tk 20,000 on TV as well.

Customers will also be able to buy a care pack for an extended panel warranty for up to four years.

The offers aim to "enhance the convenience of customers", Samsung said.

To help people to store more meat and groceries, the company is providing customers with a cashback offer of up to Tk 40,000 upon purchase of a refrigerator and an exchange offer of up to Tk 24,000.

They will get a 50 percent discount on microwave ovens upon purchasing with refrigerators.

The company is also providing cashback of up to Tk 2,000 on purchases of any microwave oven to "create the opportunity for everyone to make various new dishes during Eid-ul-Azha".

The customers planning to purchase an air conditioner for home uses to beat the smouldering heat will be able to buy it with a cashback offer of up to Tk 5,000.

Customers will be to buy Washing Machines with a cashback offer of up to 10 percent.

"The ongoing pandemic is already creating havoc on our lives. We would like to stand beside our customers during the month of Eid-ul-Azha and provide them with offers that will increase their accessibility to various appliances and help them navigate through this crucial time conveniently," Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of business, and consumer electronics at Samsung Bangladesh, said.

Customers can take advantage of these offers directly from the showrooms. They also can easily get the benefits of this campaign online.

The company will deliver the products to the customers' doorstep following maximum hygiene and safety, according to the statement.

-bdnews24.com















