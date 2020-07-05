SOLshare wins Ashden Awards for climate change innovation





Ashden announced a total of 11 winners from the UK and developing countries in a video celebration featuring films of the organisations on Thursday.

SOLshare, set up in 2014, helps rural Bangladeshi owners of home solar power systems trade their surplus electricity with their neighbours. Ashden chose it in Energy Access category from over 200 applicants for their work creating resilience, green growth, and fairer societies.

The start-up aims to stem the waste of more than a billion dollars in energy each year when home battery storage systems connected to solar panels reach capacity and excess solar power generated goes unused, its officials said.

"Less energy is wasted, and more people are connected," the Ashden Jury said of SOLshare in a statement. The British charity works to scale up climate-smart energy solutions.

Dubbed as the AirBnB of the energy off-grid space, SOLshare interconnects solar home systems, monetising excess solar energy in real time with mobile money and empowering rural communities to earn a direct income from the sun by turning passive consumers into active "prosumers".

"We believe that our smart peer to peer grids can be the future for energy utilities globally," the company said in a statement.

Bangladesh is one of the world's leaders in solar home systems for off-grid communities, with more than 5 million of the systems now in place.

Using an electronic unit installed alongside their solar system, owners can transfer excess energy into a local power "microgrid" created with other SOLshare users, allowing those who need more power to buy it and cutting waste.

Homes that can't afford to buy solar panels also can buy electric power through the system.

SOLshare is only the fourth Bangladeshi company to receive this award ever. Grameen Shakti was the last Bangladeshi organisation to win the award 12 years ago. It is now a strategic partner of SOLshare.

SOLshare is providing an income to so many local entrepreneurs and proving that decentralised networks can be the future, Ashden CEO Harriet Lamb said, describing the Bangladeshi firm as a "true pioneer".

SOLshare has started providing an energy subsidy across all its SOL grids to ensure villagers have the means to spend on basic necessities such as food and hygiene, as well as it is in the process of providing healthcare packages across all its smart micro grids across the country to ensure basic medical provisions are available. -bdnews24.com















SOLshare, a renewable energy-based peer-to-peer trading platform in Bangladesh, has won Ashden Awards for creating a new approach to bring affordable solar electricity to everyone.Ashden announced a total of 11 winners from the UK and developing countries in a video celebration featuring films of the organisations on Thursday.SOLshare, set up in 2014, helps rural Bangladeshi owners of home solar power systems trade their surplus electricity with their neighbours. Ashden chose it in Energy Access category from over 200 applicants for their work creating resilience, green growth, and fairer societies.The start-up aims to stem the waste of more than a billion dollars in energy each year when home battery storage systems connected to solar panels reach capacity and excess solar power generated goes unused, its officials said."Less energy is wasted, and more people are connected," the Ashden Jury said of SOLshare in a statement. The British charity works to scale up climate-smart energy solutions.Dubbed as the AirBnB of the energy off-grid space, SOLshare interconnects solar home systems, monetising excess solar energy in real time with mobile money and empowering rural communities to earn a direct income from the sun by turning passive consumers into active "prosumers"."We believe that our smart peer to peer grids can be the future for energy utilities globally," the company said in a statement.Bangladesh is one of the world's leaders in solar home systems for off-grid communities, with more than 5 million of the systems now in place.Using an electronic unit installed alongside their solar system, owners can transfer excess energy into a local power "microgrid" created with other SOLshare users, allowing those who need more power to buy it and cutting waste.Homes that can't afford to buy solar panels also can buy electric power through the system.SOLshare is only the fourth Bangladeshi company to receive this award ever. Grameen Shakti was the last Bangladeshi organisation to win the award 12 years ago. It is now a strategic partner of SOLshare.SOLshare is providing an income to so many local entrepreneurs and proving that decentralised networks can be the future, Ashden CEO Harriet Lamb said, describing the Bangladeshi firm as a "true pioneer".SOLshare has started providing an energy subsidy across all its SOL grids to ensure villagers have the means to spend on basic necessities such as food and hygiene, as well as it is in the process of providing healthcare packages across all its smart micro grids across the country to ensure basic medical provisions are available. -bdnews24.com