Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 3:00 AM
Dollar rises as risk appetite tempered by rising Covid-19 cases in US

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, July 3: The dollar edged up on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly fall since the start of June, as a sentiment boost from better-than-expected jobs data in the United States was tempered by surging coronavirus cases.
The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday that payrolls surged in June but the reaction in currencies was limited. Even after two months of job recovery from May, the U.S. economy has regained just over a third of an historic plunge of 20.787 million jobs lost in April.
Broader market sentiment improved as Asian shares rallied to a four-month high overnight following a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose less than 0.1per cent, to 97.249 at 1353 GMT =USD. Friday saw its biggest daily gains this week but it is still on track for its biggest weekly fall since the first week of June.
"In a week characterized by dropping FX volatility, the dollar looks to be re-establishing a gentle bear-trend as equities keep showing complacency to grim contagion news," FX strategists at ING wrote in a note to clients.
"Such complacency still indicates the short-term outlook for risk assets is not lacking hurdles, but there is still a material chance we have seen the peak in the dollar," they added.
Riskier currencies edged up, with the New Zealand dollar up 0.3per cent at 0.6528 versus the U.S. dollar NZD=D3 and the Australian dollar up 0.2per cent at 0.69395 AUD=D3.
The Norwegian crown rose around 0.5per cent versus the dollar, at 9.487, on track for its best week since the first week of June NOK=D3.    -Reuters


