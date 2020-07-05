Video
Asian stocks extend gains as US jobs trump virus worries

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, July 3: Asian investors welcomed a forecast-busting US jobs report to send Asian equities higher on Friday, though an acceleration in the virus through the world's top economy continued to temper big gains.
While the US registered more than 50,000 new cases for a second straight day and authorities across the country reimposed containment measures, traders backed up with a wall of government and central bank cash chose to look to the positives.
And a near-five million jump in employment in June, combined with promising vaccine tests, provided the platform for another market rally that saw the Nasdaq clock up yet another record.
The jobs report showed people returning to jobs in hard-hit and crucial sectors such as leisure and hospitality, which accounted for just under half of the increase.
The US advances, and a strong performance in Europe - where countries are pressing ahead with lockdown easing - gave Asia a strong lead, which investors picked up on.
Hong Kong rose 0.8 per cent after climbing almost three per cent Thursday, while Tokyo finished the morning 0.3 per cent higher and Shanghai jumped more than one per cent.
Sydney and Seoul were both 0.6 per cent higher, Taipei put on 0.7 per cent and Wellington gained 0.8 per cent. There were also advances in Singapore and Jakarta, though Manila edged slightly lower.
Chris Gaffney, at TIAA Bank, said: "There's still a general positive sentiment about how quickly we're seeing the recovery.
"But we do think you're going to see the recovery level off, especially if we continue to see higher case numbers on the virus."    -AFP


