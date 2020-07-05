23 more services to be come under OSS soon: BIDA





The ministries and organizations are Land Ministry, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments, Environment Authority, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Northern Electric Supply Company Limited, West Zone Power Development Company Limited, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

The information was revealed today at a virtual discussion on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for OSS integration, said a press release. BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the meeting. -BSS















At least 23 more services of 10 ministries and organizations will come soon under the One Stop Service (OSS) centre of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).The ministries and organizations are Land Ministry, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments, Environment Authority, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Northern Electric Supply Company Limited, West Zone Power Development Company Limited, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).The information was revealed today at a virtual discussion on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for OSS integration, said a press release. BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the meeting. -BSS