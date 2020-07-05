Overall remittance declined by 1.42 pc in six months





According to the Bangladesh Bank data, the remittance inflow rose 2.58 per cent to $1.64 billion in January of this year; the inflow registered 10.20 per cent growth to $1.45 billion in February.

The inflow started to decline from March this year when the Covid-19 pandemic spread to different countries of the world and lockdowns were imposed.

Remittance inflow declined by 12.50 per cent to $1.27 billion in March; the inflow fell 23.79 per cent to $1.09 billion in April; remittance inflow also went down 13.93 per cent to $1.50 billion in May, as per central bank data.

Bankers say restriction on international travel, enforcing complete lockdown, and shutting down remittance houses, banks, and business centers in countries where most Bangladeshis are employed could be the key factors behind the downward trend of remittance inflow.

However, the inflow of remittance rose 34 per cent to $1.83 billion in June, which is the highest in a single month. Previously, the highest amount of remittance amounting to $1.74 billion was in May last year, as per BB data.

Between January to June, remittances steadily declined from January to April and then the inflow picked up in May to June, as per the central bank data.

Remittance inflow hit a new record of $18.20 billion in the just concluding fiscal year. The inbound remittance surged by 10.87 per cent to $18.20 billion in the last fiscal year.

The reason they sent such a huge sum of remittance was out of their fear that they might have to return home in the near future as many of those who work in the Middle Eastern countries have lost their jobs due to significant decline in oil prices,"

According to government estimation, over 0.1 million Bangladeshi workers returned home jobless, so far, since the outbreak of coronavirus in early March.

A large number of Bangladeshi migrants became jobless in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and the Maldives due to the economic recession brought over by the pandemic.

Besides, many Bangladeshi migrants in European countries also became jobless due to the coronavirus pandemic, industry insiders said.

Currently a few numbers of workers are though going back to their works mostly in European countries, it is insignificant in compare with the unemployed numbers.

















