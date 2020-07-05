Video
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:59 AM
BMCCI for increasing foreign connection to tackle C-19 impact

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) today called for prioritizing online quality education, different language course, lean management and foreign connections for developing different industries aimed at tackling the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber made the call at a web talk series, session-6, titled "Following the COVID-19 pandemic: Challenges and opportunities for Entrepreneurship", has been powered by ROBI, said a press release.
Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh Amir Farid Dato' Abu Hasan, Group Managing Director of the Anwar Group of Industries and Chairman of the Bangladesh Steel Manufacturer's Association (BSMA) Manwar Hossain, BMCCI past president Syed Moazzam Hossain and BMCCI Vice President Anwar Shahid, among others, took part the discussion.
BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul delivered the welcome speech.
Amir Farid Dato' Abu Hasan said the COVID-19 pandemic is an unforeseen global phenomenon which has thrown the economy into chaos and effectively put commerce at a standstill.
"It has affected most businesses, including the small medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro SMEs which make up a significant 98.5 per cent of Malaysian businesses. The Malaysian government responded to the coronavirus threat by introducing PRIHATIN or the Prihatin Raykat Stimulus Package, the purpose of which was to ease financial burdens of the people and businesses coping with the pandemic," he added.
Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said as the COVID-19 continues its disruption, the livelihood of many entrepreneurs and small business owners have been threatened.    -BSS


