BSCIC estate to generate 5,000 more jobs in Rajshahi





The estate is being developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil area under Paba upazila in the district aimed at generating employment opportunities for 5,000 more than people.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton today inaugurated the land development works of the project saying the project is being implemented as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Rajshahi people.

Ayen Uddin, MP, Director of the project Engineer Haider Ali, BSCIC Regional Director Mamunur Rashid and Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid were present on the occasion.

The development works are being implemented under a project titled "Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2? involving around Taka 172 crore including Taka 105 crore for land development that will also help flourishing the industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.

BSCIC, Rajshahi Regional Office has been implementing the project setting a target of developing 296 plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.

Engineer Haider Ali said the government has taken the decision of providing industrial plots to the actual entrepreneurs as per the necessity.

Under the project, there will be three types of plots. The number of A-type industrial units is 83 having 6,000 square feet each while 89 units will be B-type with 4,500 square feet each and the remaining plots will be S-type with the size of 3,500-8,000 square feet.

The industrial plots will be developed considering the country's socio-economic condition and future necessity, as the entrepreneurs are expanding the SME gradually in the region," he added.

Engineer Ali said all sorts of necessary infrastructural facilities for industrial units including roads, drains, culverts, water, gas and power supply, boundary wall, pump house, office and water reservoir will be ensured before handing over the plots to the entrepreneurs. -BSS















