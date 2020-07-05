Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:59 AM
latest
Home Business

BSCIC estate to generate 5,000 more jobs in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

RAJSHAHI, July 4: Development works of the second industrial estate of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) are progressing fast despite the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Rajshahi.
The estate is being developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil area under Paba upazila in the district aimed at generating employment opportunities for 5,000 more than people.
Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton today inaugurated the land development works of the project saying the project is being implemented as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Rajshahi people.
Ayen Uddin, MP, Director of the project Engineer Haider Ali, BSCIC Regional Director Mamunur Rashid and Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid were present on the occasion.
The development works are being implemented under a project titled "Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2? involving around Taka 172 crore including Taka 105 crore for land development that will also help flourishing the industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.
BSCIC, Rajshahi Regional Office has been implementing the project setting a target of developing 296 plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.
Engineer Haider Ali said the government has taken the decision of providing industrial plots to the actual entrepreneurs as per the necessity.
Under the project, there will be three types of plots. The number of A-type industrial units is 83 having 6,000 square feet each while 89 units will be B-type with 4,500 square feet each and the remaining plots will be S-type with the size of 3,500-8,000 square feet.
The industrial plots will be developed considering the country's socio-economic condition and future necessity, as the entrepreneurs are expanding the SME gradually in the region," he added.
Engineer Ali said all sorts of necessary infrastructural facilities for industrial units including roads, drains, culverts, water, gas and power supply, boundary wall, pump house, office and water reservoir will be ensured before handing over the plots to the entrepreneurs.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mnuchin sees support for crisis loans to hotels, restaurants
Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment
Biman Bangladesh plans to fly Dhaka-Toronto direct from Oct
Oil falls below $43 a barrel on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
Tourism faces minimum $1.2tr hit from virus: UN
Commerzbank fined 650,000 euros for deals with defunct Cypriot bank
NRBC Bank distributing mask among low income people
On behalf of City Bank Kayesh Chowdhury, Executive Vice President and Area Head


Latest News
Ronaldo finally scores from free kick in Juve win
Man Utd put five past Bournemouth
Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus
Messi doubts reflect chaos at Barcelona
British-Bangladeshi physician 'Doctor of the Year' in UK
DSCC CEO violates lockdown rules
Bangladesh moves 7 notches up in SDG Index
No lobbying for transfer or positing in police: IGP
Democracy books disappear from Hong Kong libraries
Most Read News
Salary-cut: A corporate benchmark to survive?
Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths reach 1,997
Recipe
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Restriction on movement as 21-day lockdown begins in Wari
Biman to operate flights on three international routes
Leader of the Marauding Masses
Bipanna Basor
Ex-Minister Gius Uddin passes away
CU under lockdown for 14 days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft