Sunday, 5 July, 2020, 2:59 AM
latest
589 children get bail from  juvenile courts until July 2

Published : Sunday, 5 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

A total of 589 children were granted bail by 68 virtual juvenile courts in various pending cases until July 2.
Among them, 583 inmates were released on bails till date and 844 others were still detained in three juvenile development centers, among them 83 are girls, according to the center officials.
A total of 1147 children were detained before the operation of the virtual juvenile courts on May 12. In the last two months, more than 300 children are added as new inmates.
As the guardians of 26 children did not come to the development center, they were sent to their homes with the support of UNICEF.


